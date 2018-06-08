Odisha Woman Arrested After Dragging 75-Year-Old Mother-In-Law On Road The woman dragged her mother-in-law on the road and thrashed her mercilessly over land dispute at around 8 am yesterday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police came to know about the crime from the video of the incident on social media (Representational) Bhubaneswar: In another incident of inhuman torture of senior citizens, a 75-year-old woman was dragged by her daughter-in-law on the road and assaulted in Odisha's Bargarh district. The accused has been arrested.



The incident took place at Talapali village under Gaisilat block and came to light after a video of the shameful act found its way into social media.



According to reports, the woman dragged her mother-in-law on the road and thrashed her mercilessly over land dispute at around 8 am yesterday.



The police came to know about the crime from the video clipping of the incident on social media. A team of Gaisilat police went to the village and arrested the woman.



