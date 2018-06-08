Odisha Woman Arrested After Dragging 75-Year-Old Mother-In-Law On Road

The incident took place at Talapali village under Gaisilat block and came to light after a video of the shameful act found its way into social media.
According to reports, the woman dragged her mother-in-law on the road and thrashed her mercilessly over land dispute at around 8 am yesterday.
The police came to know about the crime from the video clipping of the incident on social media. A team of Gaisilat police went to the village and arrested the woman.
The incident has sparked and outrage and this is the newest act of assault of senior citizens in the country.
CommentsEarlier this year, a Gujarat professor pushed his mother off the terrace as he was "fed up" of her illness. In June, another woman Kolkata beat up her mother-in-law mercilessly for plucking flowers.
(With inputs from PTI)