Gujarat Woman, 70, Arrested 16 Years After Highway Robbery-Murder

For the last 16 years, Jamna Arjun Chunara has been traversing the length and breadth of Gujarat. Not because she is a traveller, but because she is an accused in a highway robbery that turned into a murder case. After being on the run for 16 years, Jamna Arjun Chunara was arrested on Tuesday from her daughter's home, said the Ahmedabad Rural Police.

It was the winter of 2009. On March 18, a couple was returning from an acquaintance's last rites in Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia when, around 9 pm, between Kamod and Indiranagar, a gang stopped them. The gang reportedly attacked the couple with a laundry bat and robbed them of their belongings, including jewellery and mobile phones.

The couple, injured, was left to die on the road until passersby spotted them and rushed them to a nearby hospital. The man died of his injuries during treatment.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Jamna, and eight others based on a complaint from the survivor. According to media reports, eight were arrested, of which seven were found guilty and sentenced. But Jamna was missing.

And then began the chase.

Jamna moved from one village to another, one city to another, evading police. Meanwhile, Jamna's husband and son were arrested and convicted by the police in several cases. The two served their sentences and were released from jail after serving their time, but Jamna was nowhere to be found.

It is on Tuesday, the police managed to track down Jamna during her visit to Aslali to meet her daughter.