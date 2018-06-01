Kolkata Woman Beats Up Mother-In-Law For Plucking Flowers In Viral Video

The matter came to notice after Sergent Subhro Chakraborty of the Bansdroni Police station came across the video and reported it to his senior. With the help of the footage, the police was able to trace Swapna Pal and rescue the mother-in-law.

Kolkata | Edited by | Updated: June 01, 2018 00:26 IST
Kolkata:  In an incident eerily reminiscent of the drama and violence of TV soaps, an elderly woman in Kolkata was mercilessly beaten by her daughter-in-law in South Kolkata's Garia area after a quarrel over plucking of flowers without her permission.The incident was captured and posted on social media by a neighbor.

The video footage shows the accused Swapna Pal repeatedly pulling the hair of her mother-in-law Jashoda Pal, 75. Within a few hours, the video got 25,000 shares online.

It shows the daughter-in-law screaming at the woman and then beating her repeatedly. 

A Facebook post by the Kolkata Police claims the elderly woman, Yashoda Pal, is a patient of amnesia, and was being punished by the daughter-in-law for plucking flowers from the garden "without permission." It further said the mother-in-law was subjected to physical abuse on a daily basis. Her husband had passed away several years ago.

 An officer from Bansdroni police station said that Swapna Pal was arrested on Wednesday and then, released on bail.

Many people on social media condemned the incident with many terming it as "inhumane'' and demanded immediate punishment to the accused. 

