Odisha Man Killed In Explosion While Allegedly Making Firecrackers Illegally

A 32-year-old man was killed and another person sustained critical injuries in an accidental explosion that happened when they were allegedly making firecrackers illegally at a house in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Beguniapada village, they said.

Jitu Pradhan was making firecrackers along with some persons on the first floor of his house on Friday night when the explosion happened, they added.

The victim received multiple injuries on his body, police said.

While one Raja Swain was critically injured after a wall collapsed on him due to the blast, others sustained minor injuries. The intensity of the blast was so severe that one of the adjacent houses was also damaged, police said.

Jitu Pradhan was found lying in a pool of blood following the blast, and was taken to the community health center where doctors declared him dead, they said.

He has been making firecrackers illegally at the house ahead of Diwali for years, police said.

