Odisha Man Arrested For Beheading Relative, Fleeing With His Head: Police

The accused allegedly beheaded Satyanarayan Munda while he was sleeping outside his home and fled with the head early in the morning.

Cities | | Updated: June 11, 2019 16:38 IST
Police arrested Ujjala Munda, a relative of the dead man Satyanarayan Munda, on charges of murder. (File)


Bhubaneswar: 

A man was arrested on Tuesday for fleeing with the head of a man after beheading him at Tileimal village in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

Police arrested Ujjala Munda, a relative of the dead man Satyanarayan Munda, on charges of murder. Police also seized weapon used in the crime.

The accused allegedly beheaded Satyanarayan Munda while he was sleeping outside his home and fled with the head early in the morning.

"The deceased was sleeping inside a mosquito net outside his house last night. In the morning, his family members spotted Munda's headless body and informed the police about it," said Bhawani Shankar Udgata, Sambalpur Sub-Divisonal police officer.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Arora said the accused came to the police station along with the head of Satyanarayan Munda.

Police said though the reason behind the murder was to be ascertained, it is suspected to be a fallout of past enmity.

