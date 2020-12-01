Odisha Man, 85, Arrested For Raping 5-Year-Old Girl: Police

Patra was arrested after the girl's parents lodged a police complaint (Representational)

An 85-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Odisha's Kendrapara district for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, police said.

Sunakar Patra, who ran a grocery shop in the village, allegedly raped the child on Sunday evening after luring her to come inside the shop with chocolates, said SK Pradhan, the inspector of Aul police station.

Patra was arrested after the girl's parents lodged a police complaint.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, he said.

The girl has been medically examined, the officer said.

A case under IPC sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age), 294 (obscene acts), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and POCSO Act has been levelled against Patra.

He was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks when produced at a court, the officer said.