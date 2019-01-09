Odisha Engineering Student Gangraped In Jharkhand: Police

A team of police officials from Rourkela have left for Jharkhand as part of the probe. (FILE PHOTO)

A woman studying at a private engineering college in Rourkela was allegedly gangraped by five men in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur, police said on Tuesday.

She alleged that she had left her hostel on December 31 to go home in Jharsuguda in Odisha when a man befriended her at the Rourkela railway station, saying he was a friend of her brother.

He reportedly took her to Chakradharpur on the pretext that there was a direct bus service from there to Jharsuguda.

However, the man took her to Jharkhand's Sonua instead. He, along with four other men, gangraped her there, police said.

The woman was abandoned at Lotapara near Sonua where she was rescued by local residents.

The woman returned to Rourkela and filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police.

Police said they are investigating the matter. A team of police officials have left for Jharkhand as part of the probe.