Nursing Student Raped In Uttar Pradesh Hospital, Two Arrested: Police

The victim was injected sedatives by the accused, police said. (Representational)

A ward boy and a medical student were arrested today for raping a nursing student while she was admitted in a Bagpat hospital in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The 17-year-old victim, who had developed nausea and complained of headache, was at the district hospital when she was raped around midnight, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

The victim's sister, who was attending on her, had gone out to get tea. The accused took the victim to the the emergency room, on the pretext of running some tests and raped her.

The victim was injected with a sedative by the student, Dilshad, and ward boy Jitendra, a contractual employee at the hospital. They took turns to rape her, Mr Pandey said.

When the victim, who is studying nursing and midwifery, raised an alarm, the accused fled, Mr Pandey told IANS. The accused have been arrested, the officer said.