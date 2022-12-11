Class 11 Minor Drugged, Raped By Principal On School Trip: Cops

The principal had taken nine students of the school to a tour to Vrindavan. (Representational)

The principal of a government school here was charged for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl student after giving her some intoxicating substance, police said on Sunday.

The principal had on November 23 taken nine students of the school to a tour to Vrindavan and took two rooms in a hotel for lodging of the girl students. Eight students stayed in one room, while in the other room, the principal allegedly stayed with the 17-year-old girl, a Class 11 student.

The principal allegedly mixed some intoxicating substance in the student's food and then raped her. When the student resisted, he threatened to fail her in the examinations and also kill her, a senior police officer said.

The students returned to their homes on November 24. Initially, the girl remained quiet about the incident but later narrated the entire sequence of events to her family members, he said.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the principal on Saturday, the police officer said, adding the matter is being probed.

He said that efforts are on to catch the principal, who is missing.

