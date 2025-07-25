Student Takes Raj Thackeray's Name, Asks Others To Speak In Marathi, Thrashed

A student was allegedly beaten up outside a college in Navi Mumbai for - in a semi-threatening tone - asking others to speak in Marathi in a WhatsApp group.

Police sources said the students were all part of a college WhatsApp group and some of them were writing messages in Hindi on Monday. Another student then replied in Marathi, "Speak in Marathi, otherwise Raj Thackeray will come."

Raj Thackeray is the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), whose workers have assaulted several people in the state for what they termed "insults" to Marathi. The attacks include one on a shopkeeper in Thane and, more recently, on a man working in a public toilet in Nanded.

The student's comment sparked an argument on the WhatsApp group, which kept escalating. Around 10.30 am the next day, four students, including one Faizan Naik, attacked the student who asked them to speak in Marathi outside their college in Vashi. Naik also hit the 20-year-old on the head with a hockey stick, leaving him severely injured.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vashi) Adinath Budhwant said a case has been registered.

"A First Information Report has been registered at the Vashi police station in connection with a dispute that arose between two groups. The dispute was a result of an argument between two individuals over comments on the group," Mr Budhwant said.

"The complainant was also reportedly beaten with a stick. An investigation is on and action will be taken against the accused," he added.

MNS Spokesperson Gajanan Kale and other MNS workers also met police officials and asked for strict action against the attacking students at the earliest.

"We have met the student and his family as well," Mr Kale said.