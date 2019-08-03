No Gandhis On Bhupinder Singh Hooda's Mega Rally Posters In Haryana

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's mega rally on August 18

Ahead of the mega rally of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on August 18, the Gandhi clan is reportedly missing from the posters of Haryana Congress.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be kick-starting his election campaign with this rally.

The posters of "workers conference" to be held on August 4 have photographs of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda.

On being asked about the posters having only their pictures on it, Deepender Hooda declined to comment. He said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the issue.

"I don't think it is appropriate for me to comment on the matter. I think that the question is not worth answering. What can be done about someone putting something on social media," he said.

He criticized the BJP government in Haryana and asked the party workers to help oust the party from power in the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

"Congress is committed to steer Haryana towards a good future. In the assembly elections, we must give people an alternative. There is a need for change and keeping this in view we are organizing 'Parivartan Karyakarta Samelan' on August 4 and mega rally on August 18 to carry forward our campaign," said Mr Hooda.

