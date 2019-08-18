NIT Professor, Wife Kill Themselves In Odisha; Childless, Says Note

Police said that they were upset over not being able to have children. (Representational)

An Assistant Professor at the National Institute of Technology and his wife committed suicide at their home in Odisha's Rourkela, the police said today.

Rasu Jaybalan taught at the institute's Life Sciences department.

In a suicide note found by the police, the couple wrote that they were upset about not being able to have children.

"A suicide note was recovered from the spot. It mentions that they were distressed over not being able to have children," SP Rourkela Sarthak Sarangi said on Saturday.

