Cops Targeted Amid Protest Over Murder Of Student Near Delhi

A protest held near Delhi against the daylight murder of a 21-year-old student in Haryana turned violent today after police tried to disperse the crowd which had blocked a highway connecting the national capital. The protesters clashed with the police and even threw stones at them during the clash. The situation was brought under control after around 20 minutes.

The group had blocked the Delhi-Agra highway after attending a panchayat meeting called to discuss the murder of the woman, Nikita Tomar, who was shot outside her college on October 26. The group had blocked the highway near Ballabgarh in Faridabad for around 20 minutes following which the police intervened.

Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. She was a final year commerce student.

The attacker, Touseef, and his friend Rehan, were apparently waiting in a car for her to come out. Touseef and Nikita knew each other and he had kidnapped her in 2018 too, said Faridabad police officer OP Singh.

Touseef and Rehan have been arrested. The woman's father had complained against him in 2018 but had withdrawn it, according to the police.

A special investigation team has been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case.