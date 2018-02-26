Newly Engaged Couple Consume Poison, Drive Car Into Canal Passersby noticed the car in the canal and informed police, who rushed to the spot with rescue personnel and lifted the vehicle out.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Police suspect that the couple might have consumed poison before driving down the canal Coimbatore: Upset over one of their families backing out of their marriage proposal, a newly engaged couple allegedly ended their lives by driving their car into a canal in nearby Tirupur district Monday, police said.



The bodies of the couple, reported missing since February 23, were found in a canal near Udumalpet in the district, police said.



Passersby noticed the car in the canal and informed police, who rushed to the spot with rescue personnel and lifted the vehicle out.



Police suspect that the couple, in their twenties, might have consumed poison before driving down the canal as there was foam around their mouths.



They said the couple got engaged after both families agreed to them getting married.



However the man's family reportedly backed out after some time, which might have led them to take the extreme step, police said.



