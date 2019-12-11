Newborn Found Dumped Near Drain In Maharashtra, Search On To Find Parents

Thane:

A newborn boy was found dumped near a drain in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a police official said.

Some passers-by heard wails of a baby near Shahad Phatak in Ulhasnagar town and were shocked to find the newborn in a bag lying by the side of a drain, he said.

They alerted the police who rushed to the spot and admitted to child to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, the official said.

Police is searching for the boy's parents.

On Tuesday, the body of a newborn boy was found abandoned near a dustbin in Kopri locality of Thane city, the police added.

thanemaharashtraUlhasnagar

