Newborn Found Abandoned, Covered In Ant Bites In Tripura

The baby's condition is said to be stable. (Representational)

A two-day-old baby girl, covered with ant bites, was found from a bush in Sipahijala, about 30 kilometers from Agartala, police said on Friday.

"A villager heard a baby's cries from inside a bush and she immediately informed us. We took the baby to a hospital last evening. She was shifted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital at Agartala after preliminary treatment," a police officer said. The baby is in ICU.

When contacted, Bipul Kanti Majumder, Central Coordinator of Childline India, a project of Ministry of Women and Child Development said, "Her condition is stable. The hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit informed that the baby is suffering from an infection".

