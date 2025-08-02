World's 'Oldest' Baby Born From 30-Year-Old Frozen Embryo

A baby born in the US from an embryo frozen 30 years ago is believed to have broken the record for the world's 'oldest' baby. Named Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, the baby was born on July 26 from the embryo that had been cryopreserved since 1994. The baby's parents, Lindsey and Tim Pierce, who live in Ohio, had been trying to get pregnant for seven years.

The breakthrough came when they "adopted" the embryo from Linda Archerd, 62, who had it stored decades ago.

"We had a rough birth but we are both doing well now. He is so chill. We are in awe that we have this precious baby!" Lindsey Pierce, his mother, was quoted as saying by MIT Technology Review.

It was in the early 1990s that Ms Archerd and her then-husband decided to try in vitro fertilisation (IVF) after struggling to conceive. In 1994, four embryos resulted: one was transferred to Archerd and resulted in the birth of a daughter, who is now 30 and mother to a 10-year-old. The other embryos were cryopreserved and stored.

"The baby has a 30-year-old sister. It's been pretty surreal. It's hard to even believe," said Ms Archerd, who revealed that she had wanted another baby using the embryo, but her then-husband felt differently.

Ms Archerd went on to divorce him, but she won custody of the embryos and kept them in storage, still hopeful she might use them one day, perhaps with another partner.

