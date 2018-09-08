Nearly 4,000 Litres Of Liquor Seized In Bihar, 4 Arrested

Police arrested 4 people and seized nearly 4,000 litres of liquor. (Representational)

In a major haul, police on Saturday seized nearly 4,000 litres of liquor and arrested four persons here in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid in Sakra police station area of the district, where the liquor was being unloaded from a truck, SSP, Muzaffarpur, Harpreet Kaur said.

She said the liquor was apparently manufactured in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and its total volume stood at 3,968.20 litres. It was stored in 18,552 bottles, which were concealed in 443 cartons.

The truck, which carried an Uttar Pradesh number plate, along with three pick-up vans, four cars and two motorcycles were also seized from the spot, the SSP said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government more than two years ago.