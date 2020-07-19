Daughter Of Tailor, Domestic Help Tops Jharkhand Exam

Nandita Haripal says she wants to become a journalist (File)

The daughter of a tailor father and domestic help mother, Nandita Haripal, has topped the arts stream Class 12 exams of Jharkhand Academic Council. She says she wants to become a journalist in the future.

"I was surprised when I heard the news. I didn't expect that I would top the state exams. I want to become a journalist," said the student of Jamshedpur Women's College.

When asked how she got such great marks, she said, "I regularly attended classes, made a study schedule and studied at home. Apart from this, I also attended a coaching class," she said.

"My parents have always been supportive of my studies. They do not let financial constraints affect the studies. Nobody should consider him or herself weak. It is not necessary that one succeeds only by taking tuition. However, they must attend classes regularly," she said.

Her father Rajesh Haripal said, "I will leave no stone unturned to help her study further. Parents must support their children in their studies and not put pressure on them."