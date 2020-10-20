Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving In Mumbai, Passengers Safe

The bus had nine passengers on-board, including a policeman, the official said. (Representational)

Nine bus passengers had a miraculous escape on Tuesday morning when the vehicle rammed into a signal post near Chembur in Mumbai after its driver suffered a heart attack, an official said.

The BEST bus was on way from Chembur to Tata Power House when its driver lost control over the wheels near Basant Cinema after suffering a heart attack around 11 am.

The bus had nine passengers on-board, including a policeman, the official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said.

The cop on-board called a police van and rushed the bus driver to Rajawadi Hospital at Vidyavihar, he said.

"All the passengers are safe. The bus driver is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital," the official said. BEST, the city civic body's transport wing, has a fleet of around 4,000 buses and provided its service in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the BEST buses used to ferry over 30 lakh passengers every day.