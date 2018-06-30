Mumbai-Bound Jet Airways Flight Returns To Rajkot After Bird Hit

Cities | | Updated: June 30, 2018 17:19 IST
After the bird hit, the flight returned to Rajkot Airport and was grounded. (Representational)

Rajkot: 

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight was forced to return to the Rajkot airport today after it suffered a bird-hit during take-off, a senior official said.

The Rajkot-Mumbai flight suffered a bird hit during take-off around 7.15 am, Rajkot Airport Director BK Das said.

"After the bird-hit, the flight returned to the airport and was grounded. The aircraft has suffered some problems in the incident and repair work will be carried out by a team from Mumbai before it takes off again," Mr Das told PTI.

Jet Airways officials were not available for comment.

