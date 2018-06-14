40-Feet-Long Whale Washes Ashore In Maharashtra's Raigad Coast

The whale washed ashore at Khardanda near Uran last evening, the official said, adding that some visitors to the sea shore first spotted it.
"It is likely that this is a blue whale," N Vasudevan, additional principal chief conservator of forest, said."We will bury the carcass at the site itself," Vasudevan said.
This is the eighth recorded case of a whale carcass washing ashore in Maharashtra in the last three years, the official said.
A 40-feet-long whale had washed ashore on the Dapoli coast in 2016.