In UP, Woman With Palsy Accuses Doctor Of Rape Attempt During Check-Up

Angry family members reportedly beat up the staff members and vandalised the clinic. Seeing the uproar, the doctor fled from the spot.

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 15, 2019 08:27 IST
Police say the accused doctor will be arrested soon.


Moradabad: 

A woman with palsy has accused an ayurvedic doctor of a rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The woman, accompanied by her family, visited the doctor's clinic on Sunday. The doctor called her inside his chamber for a check-up while the family waited outside. After some time, the mother heard her screaming and barged into the chamber. The woman told her mother that the doctor had tried to rape her, reports news agency ANI.

Angry family members reportedly beat up the staff members and vandalised the clinic. Seeing the uproar, the doctor fled from the spot.

Police officer Uday Shankar said that they have filed the woman's complaint and the accused doctor will be arrested soon.

(With inputs from ANI)

