The 18-year-old had disappeared from a hospital in Rajasthan. (Representational)

The body of an 18-year-old, who went missing from a hospital last week, was found floating in a river in Rajasthan's Kota district today, police said.

Kota Municipal Corporation's team recovered the body and handed it over the police.

The police said the teen's body is 2 to 3 days old.

The girl's family had registered a missing person's report after she disappeared from a hospital where she had been undergoing treatment.