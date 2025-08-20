Partially Burnt Body Of Karnataka Student Found, Cops Probing Rape Angle

The partially burnt body of a 20-year-old woman, who went missing, was found in Karnataka's Chitradurga city on Tuesday, police said.

The woman was identified as Varshitha, a second-year BA student at Government Women's First Grade College and staying in SC/ST hostel.

According to the police, on August 14, the student submitted a leave letter at the hostel and left. After which she was missing. Her phone was switched off, and she could not be traced.

Her parents, Tippeswamy and Jyothi, were about to lodge a missing complaint when news of the body's recovery reached to them.

The parents were then called at the district hospital to identify the woman.

Police is looking into the possibility of the girl being sexually assaulted before being murdered.

The family has also informed the cops that she was in a relationship with a man who may be involved.

A case of murder has been registered at the Chitradurga Rural Police Station, and a hunt is underway to trace and arrest the accused.