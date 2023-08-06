Minor Girl Attacked By Stray Dogs In Ghaziabad Society, Injured

The girl sustained minor injuries.

A pack of street dogs attacked a girl at a residential society in the Raj Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Saturday.

The incident was captured on CCTV, sources said.

CCTV footage showed the girl being chased around by a few dogs. Even as she tried to escape, the canines came after her.

However, that was before a delivery boy came to the minor's rescue and drove away the dogs.

The girl, however, sustained minor injuries.

"It is the responsibility of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) not to allow street dogs into societies. In light of the video that has surfaced, an inquiry is being conducted on why the street dogs came after the minor girl. Were they hungry or was it something else? The matter will be probed from all angles after which the municipal corporation will take necessary action," Anuj Kumar, chief veterinary officer, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, said.

Mr Kumar added, "We are trying to find out whether the dogs had rabies. If so, immediate action will be taken. We are also trying to get in touch with the RWA to find out if the residents are vaccinated against rabies."





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)