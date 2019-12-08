13-Year-Old Girl Held Captive, Sexually Abused In Maharashtra

The police believes the accused wanted to push her into the flesh trade

A 13-year-old girl who was held captive in a farm in Maharashtra's Hingoli district and subjected to sexual abuse since November 13 has been rescued, and three people have been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl had gone missing from Chandanzira area on November 13 after which a police complaint was filed, he said.

"We zeroed in on two women in her neighbourhood who confessed to abducting her and keeping her captive in a farm in Sevgaon village. We freed her from a house there and she has been admitted in a nearby hospital. Both the women have been arrested as well as a man named Datta Yadhav Dhangar," said inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale.

"The victim has said the accused wanted her to get married to a man of their choice. She was also sexually abused. We believe the accused wanted to push her into the flesh trade. Probe into all these angles are underway," he added.