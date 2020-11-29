Minimum Temperatures Dip In Parts Of Rajasthan; Mount Abu Coldest

The cold conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, the weather office added.

In the plains, Churu registered a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius. (Representational)

Jaipur:

Night temperatures dipped by a few degrees in parts of Rajasthan, where Mount Abu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius, the MeT Department said on Sunday.

In the plains, Churu registered a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Sikar, Bhilwara, Pilani, Dabok and Vanasthali recorded minimum temperatures of 5, 6.8, 6.9, 8.1 and 8.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The cold conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, it added.

