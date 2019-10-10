Man Allegedly Kills 8-Month-Old Daughter By Pouring Acid On Her, Arrested

Mehsana, Gujarat: Vinuji Thakor was arrested on the charge of murder (Representational)

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his baby daughter by pouring acid on her and trying to frame up his relatives for the crime in Mehsana district of Gujarat.

A woman called the police control room on Thursday morning, claiming that her relatives had killed her eight-month-old daughter by pouring acid on her at their house in Chalasan village, the police said.

The local police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy, which confirmed that the child had died of acid attack injuries, said deputy superintendent of police Manjita Vanzara.

"During questioning, the girl's father Vinuji Thakor, 40 broke down and admitted that he killed the baby and forced his wife who is disabled to call police and make a false claim that their relatives were involved in the crime," said Manjita Vanzara.

Vinuji Thakor was allegedly having extra-marital affair with a relative's wife. When other family members opposed the relationship, he hatched a plan to frame them in a false case, the official said.

Vinuji Thakor was arrested on the charge of murder and further probe is on, he added.

