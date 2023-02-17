Maoist Blow Up Panchayat Office In Jharkhand With Explosives: Cops

The building was blasted by CPI(Maoists), police said. (Representational)

A building used as a panchayat office was blown up by Maoists at a village in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Friday.

Improvised explosive devices were used for the blast, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The anti-maoist operation launched since January 11 in the Kolhan area of the district following a tip-off about the presence of top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra who was carrying a bounty of Rupees one crore on his head, was continuing, the SP said.

