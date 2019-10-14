2 Karnataka Students Commit Suicide After Families Oppose Relationship

The students have been identified as Vishnu, 22, and Greeshma, 21. (Representational)

Two students of a private college in Mangaluru allegedly committed suicide by consuming rat poison at a lodge.

The students have been identified as Vishnu, 22, and Greeshma, 21. The two were in a relationship, but their families opposed it since they belonged to different castes, police said.

"The couple had booked a room in a lodge on Friday. On Saturday evening they tried to commit suicide by consuming rat poison. However, the hotel staff took them to a hospital. Vishnu was declared dead on Sunday noon, while Greeshma died in the evening," police said.

