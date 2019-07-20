NSG Commando Charged For Allegedly Molesting 11-Year-Old: Police

The survivor had narrated the ordeal to her mother (Representational)

A case has been registered against a National Security Guard (NSG) commando for allegedly molesting a 11-year-old girl in the force's Manesar campus, an official said on Friday.

An FIR under the POCSO act has been registered against the commando -- Parminder Kumar.

On July 15, Kumar allegedly stopped the girl when she was returning home and took her to an isolated place where he molested her.

"The victim lives with her mother in the residential complex inside the NSG campus. Her mother is a teacher in the NSG school," said Meena, Station House Office (SHO) of women police station, Manesar.

The survivor had narrated the ordeal to her mother who immediately informed Group Commander Naresh Kumar Sharma about the incident.

In an internal inquiry conducted by Sharma, the commando was found guilty on the basis of the CCTV footage following which he took the matter to the police.

The investigating officer said they are in the process of gathering evidence against Kumar before arresting him.

The victim's statement has been recorded.

