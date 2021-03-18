5 Killed, 46 Injured As Mini-Truck Overturns In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Five people were killed and 46 others injured after a mini-truck overturned.

Five people were killed and 46 others injured after a mini-truck carrying members of a marriage party overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 11 am when the victims were on their way back after attending a wedding, senior police official Yashpal Singh Parihar said.

Those who lost their lives included two women and three men, the official said.

The injured persons were referred to hospitals in Mandla and neighbouring Jabalpur, he said.