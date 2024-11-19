Man Threatens YouTuber Sourav Joshi, Claims Links With Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Sourav Joshi has 29.8 million subscribers on YouTube

A man has been arrested from Uttarakhand for allegedly threatening and demanding Rs 2 crore from YouTube Sourav Joshi by claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The accused has been identified as Arun Kumar, 19. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

Arun Kumar sent a letter to Uttarakhand's popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi, who has 29.8 million subscribers on YouTube, demanding Rs 2 crore and threatening to harm his family if the demand is not met, said police. In the letter, he also mentioned that he has links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena said that an FIR was promptly filed, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case. "We saw CCTV footage and after some digital surveillance, we identified the suspect and arrested him. After inquiry, we learned that he sent the letter to extort money."

"He had seen how Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name is used to threaten people and extort money in the news and on social media. He got his idea from there and threatened Sourav Joshi. He came to Haldwani for a recce of Sourav Joshi's home before sending him the threat letter. We arrested him when he came here with the intention of collecting the money," said Mr Meena.