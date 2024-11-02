Uttarakhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Notification Out, Salary Up To Rs 69, 000

Uttarakhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Police Constables in the Uttarakhand Police.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,000 vacancies. Candidates can apply online for these posts by visiting the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in.

The official notification states: "The selection process for these posts will consist of two stages. In the first phase, a qualifying physical standard examination will be conducted. Successful candidates in the physical standard test will then undergo a physical efficiency test. In the second phase, candidates who pass the physical efficiency test will proceed to a written competitive examination."

Uttarakhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

The pay scale for this position ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Uttarakhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The age limit for applicants is set between 18 and 22 years. However, the age calculation for all the above posts is based on July 1, 2024.

Uttarakhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Starting date of online application: November 8, 2024

Last date to apply online: November 29, 2024

Provisional date of written examination: June 15, 2025

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have passed the Intermediate examination recognised by the Uttarakhand School Education Council, Ramnagar, Nainital, or possess an equivalent qualification.

Preferential Qualifications

Where other qualifications are equal, preference in direct recruitment will be given to candidates who meet one of the following criteria:

1. Have served in the Territorial Army for a minimum period of two years, or

2. Have obtained a "B" certificate from the National Cadet Corps.