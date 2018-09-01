Man, Son Charged For Posting Obscene Photos Of Women On Social Media

Objectionable pictures were uploaded on Facebook, Instagram and others. (Representational)

A man and his son have been charged for posting objectionable pictures of four female students, including a minor, of a private university, on social media, police said today.

The booked duo have been identified as Yatin Bedi and his father Jaswinder Bedi from Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana.

The complainants were three female students, they said.

Advertisement

The complainants who claimed objectionable pictures of the minor along with theirs that were uploaded on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, using fake IDs, the police said.

The duo have been booked under Sections 292 (sale, etc, of obscene books,etc), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.