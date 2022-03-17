UP Man Sets Himself On Fire Near Police Station Over Alleged Harassment

The man, Shivam Gupta, has suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, a man set himself on fire near a police station complex late on Wednesday accusing the local SHO or police station in-charge and goons of harassment and extortion in collusion.

Visuals filmed by locals show the man, who runs a rural taxi, on fire inside what appears to be the police station complex in the Gauri Fanta town on the Nepal border. Other men, presumably cops, can be seen trying to put out the flames.

Other visuals showed the man in hospital with serious burn injuries being treated at a hospital.

In a statement to the media, the victim said local goons used to impound his taxi at will and extort money from him in collusion with the local police officer.

"The local goon used to force me not to run my car on the route. He used to beat me also. The police officer used to take a bribe of Rs 2,500 monthly," Mr Gupta said.

Based on his allegations the police have ordered an enquiry and suspended the area's station in-charge.

" We have noted the victim's statement who says he runs a rural taxi in the area but is harassed by 3-4 locals. He also alleges that the local police favours these goons. The SHO of the area is being suspended and an enquiry is being ordered," Sanjeev Suman, Lakhimpur's police chief said in a statement.



A relative of the victim told the media he wanted more action and for Chief Minister- elect Yogi Adityanath to take cognizance.

"My relative's vehicle was impounded. We asked the cops to release the vehicle but they asked us to approach some private goons . He was also assaulted . This should reach yogi ji's ears , should the poor be treated like this," Pankaj Gupta, the relative of the burn victim said .