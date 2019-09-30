Man Saves Four-Year-Old Girl From Drowning In Open Drain In Jodhpur

The girl accidentally fell into the open eight-feet deep drain in front of Mundra Bhawan.

A four-year-old girl in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was saved from drowning in a sewage drain after she fell into it on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sunday around 5:40 pm when Vaishnavi accidentally fell into the open eight-feet deep drain in front of Mundra Bhawan at Hero Chowk in the city.

CCTV footage shows Jyotiram Patil, who was working in his shop 10 feet away, rushing to the child's rescue after hearing her screams. He managed to pull out the girl to safety.

"For the past four to five days, people have been facing problems due to this open and flowing drain. The road construction department has made pit holes and stopped the work. We had earlier filled a complaint regarding this but no one understood the seriousness of it," a resident said.

"The girl could have died if she was not saved on time. The gutter holes are open here from eight days. People are constantly complaining but no action is being taken. The work that the corporation did after the accident, if it was done in the morning, then this incident would not have happened," another resident said.

