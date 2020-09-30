Man Rapes 14-Year-Old In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr: Police

The accused will be taken into custody soon, the police said (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said on Wednesday night, the girl's father submitted a complaint in this regard, alleging that his 14-year-old daughter was raped by their 20-year-old neighbour on Tuesday night.

The girl is undergoing medical treatment. A report has been lodged against the accused and efforts are on to catch him. The accused will be taken into custody soon, the police said.