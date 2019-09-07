Man Missing For 12 Years After Killing Wife Arrested In Bengaluru

The couple had frequent fights over the accused's alcoholism, police said. (Representational)

A man missing for over 12 years after allegedly burning to death his wife in Thane in Maharashtra was caught from Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka, the police said today.

Sanjeev Shetty had doused his wife Meena in kerosene after a quarrel and set her ablaze on March 20, 2007, and was on the run since, said senior inspector Nitin Thakre.

"The couple had frequent fights over the accused's alcoholism. Acting on a tip-off, we caught him from Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Friday. He has been handed over to Kapurbawdi police," Mr Thakre said.

