Man Kills Married Woman Who Refused Him Sexual Favours, Arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a married woman. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a married woman for rejecting his sexual advances, police said today morning.

The woman was found in a pool of blood with her head smashed near her agricultural farm in Virar on July 15, police official Hemant Katkar said.

The Virar police registered a case for murder and initiated a probe.

Acting on certain leads, the police detained the accused, Rajesh Pawar (30), and subjected him to interrogation, he said.

Rajesh Pawar, who was placed under arrest on the night of July 17, has confessed to his crime, police official Hemant Katkar said.

According to the police, while the woman was on her way to the farm, the accused accosted her and demanded sexual favours.

When the woman refused and threatened that she would complain about him to her husband and villagers, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot, they said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.