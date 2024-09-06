Man Kills Landlord's Family To Rob Them, Finds Silver Coins Worth Rs 2,100

The crime was committed on August 17, said the accused while confessing

Three members of a family were brutally bludgeoned to death with a hammer, their bodies kept inside a box and locked in the bathroom of their home in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. The triple murder was committed by the family's tenant with the intent to rob them, however, the accused could only get his hands on six silver coins worth Rs 2,100 after committing the horrific crime.

The accused, Arif Anwar Ali, has been arrested by Palghar Police in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The police found the bodies of three victims - Mukund Rathod (70), his wife Kanchan Rathod (69), and their daughter Sangeeta Rathod (51) - in a box in the bathroom of their home in Wada, Palghar. The crime came to light when the elderly couple's son, who lives in Gujarat, was unable to contact them for several days. He came to Wada, found a lock on the door of his home, broke it, and entered the house. He then informed the police.

The police team reached the spot with a sniffer dog. According to Balasaheb Patil, Palghar District Superintendent of Police, the dog sniffed the hammer used to kill the family and led the police to the first floor of the house where Arif Anwar Ali lived. Ali's home was also locked, which added to the police's suspicion. The police then tracked and arrested him from UP's Prayagraj.

After being arrested, Ali confessed to the crime and informed the police that he killed them on August 17.