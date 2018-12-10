Man Kills Girlfriend With LPG Cylinder In Maharashtra

In a fit of rage, the manhit the woman's head with a LPG cylinder at their residence in Golavli village before fleeing, a police official said.

Cities | | Updated: December 10, 2018 07:26 IST
The accused allegedly had doubts that his girlfriend was cheating on him (Representational)


Thane, Maharashtra: 

A 23-year-old woman from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra was allegedly killed by her live-in partner by hitting her on the head with an LPG cylinder on Sunday, the police said.

Police said the accused had doubts that his girlfriend was cheating on him.

In a fit of rage, he hit the woman's head with a LPG cylinder at their residence in Golavli village before fleeing, a police official said.

The woman was rushed to hospital after police were informed by neighbours.

The accused, whose identity is withheld by the police, is on the run.

