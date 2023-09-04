Man Kills 2 For Harassing His Daughter, Arrested: Madhya Pradesh Cops

Tha accused beat up the two men with sticks, resulting in their death, said police. (Representational)

A man was detained on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district in connection with the murder of two youths who used to harass his daughter, an officer said citing preliminary investigation.

The bodies of the dead duo put in sacks were found in an agricultural field in Batawada village under Kanad police station limits, some 30 km from the Agar Malwa district headquarters, he said.

"Police received information that the bodies of two young men, aged around 20-22 years, are hidden inside a room at the agricultural field owned by one Meharban Singh, a resident of Batawada village," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kori.

During interrogation, Meharban Singh told police that the two youths were harassing his daughter. On Saturday night, he rammed his four-wheeler into the motorcycle of the duo and when they fell, he took them to the agriculture field, Kori said.

Meharban Singh later beat up the two men with sticks, resulting in their death, he said.

Police have detained Meharban Singh and trying to find out if anybody helped him in the crime.

