Man In Ghaziabad Arrested Week After He Allegedly Killed Live-In Partner

The accused fled the house after killing the woman, polcie said. (Representational)

The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested a man who was on the run after strangulating his live-in partner to death at their house in Khoda colony in Ghaziabad last week.

City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said Shyam Manohar alias Shyamu had been living with her 22-year-old partner.

Last week, the couple had a heated argument after the woman told Shyamu that her mother had fixed her marriage with someone else and she cannot refuse it, the City SP said.

At this the man got enraged and strangulated Akanksha with her stole in a fit of rage, Mr Kumar said, adding that after killing the woman, Shyamu fled the house after locking it.

The woman's body was discovered a couple of days later, he said.

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested the accused from Labour Chowk, Khoda.

