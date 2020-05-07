Man Hacks Mother, Sister To Death With Axe In Chhattisgarh: Police

The man has been charged for murder under the Indian Penal Code, police said (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hacking his mother and sister to death in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police said.

Anil Yadav brutally attacked his mother Sunita (45) with an axe, following an altercation at their home in Mungeli town, around 100 km from state capital Raipur, an official said.

While the accused's mother died on the spot, his sister Madhu (19), who intervened to stop the attack, died due to the injuries she had sustained at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur, he said.

Anil Yadav has been charged for murder under the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.