Man Creates Girl's Fake Instagram Profile, Shares Her Objectionable Photos, Arrested

A man was arrested for creating a fake profile of a minor girl on social media. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a minor girl on social media, posting her objectionable photos and sharing her mobile phone number, police said today.

The accused, Arun Kumar, is a resident of Aligarh district in UP and worked as a labourer with a caterer, they said.

The girl and the accused came in touch on social media. The girl later refused to talk to him and ended all communication. After this, Arun Kumar created a fake profile in her name, police said.

A case was registered based on the statement of the 17-year-old girl. She alleged that someone created a fake profile in her name on Instagram, uploaded objectionable photos and shared her mobile number, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

After an investigation, Arun Kumar was arrested on Sunday, the police officer said.

His mobile phone, which was used to create the fake ID, has been recovered from him, police said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)