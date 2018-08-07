Man Burnt Alive In Jodhpur, Dies

Man succumbed to his injuries afte reaching the hospital.

A man was found in a half-burnt condition at the Anganwa village in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city.

After getting information from the villagers on Monday morning, Jodhpur police reached the spot, doused the flames and sent the injured to Mahatma Gandhi hospital.

However, after reaching the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The body has been sent for autopsy.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man, identified as Tarun, was attacked brutally before setting ablaze.

According to Mandor Police Officer Pradeep Kumar, "A motorcycle has been recovered from the crime scene. Police are investigating the matter."

No arrest has been made in the case so far.