Man Charged For Beating Up Brother To Death In Uttar Pradesh Village

A man was charged for allegedly thrashing and killing his brother in Lilon village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, the police said today.

His brother, Amit, died in a hospital on Sunday evening -- three days after he was beaten up.

According to Circle Officer Ashok Kumar, Mr Amit was beaten up by his younger brother Rahul on Holi, on March 21.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered against the accused on the basis a complaint of Mr Amit's wife.

The case is being probed and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the police said.

