Man Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 1 Crore In Madhya Pradesh

The man was arrested on Wednesday and the drug was taken from him. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a man and seized heroin worth Rs 1 crore from his possession, an official said Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, agency officials arrested the man on Wednesday night and seized the

drugs, NCB's Indore unit Zonal Director BR Meena said.

The man had come to Indore to hand over the drug consignment to another person in the city, Mr Meena said. He said the man had been involved in drug trafficking cases in several states.

Police are trying to investigate his contacts and also source of the narcotic, NCB officer said.

